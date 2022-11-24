Metis (MTS) Price Hits $0.0050 on Top Exchanges

Metis (MTS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. One Metis token can now be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Metis has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. Metis has a total market cap of $33.34 billion and $1.06 million worth of Metis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Metis alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,408.52 or 0.08484037 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.87 or 0.00481065 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,900.14 or 0.29515321 BTC.

About Metis

Metis’ genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Metis’ total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Metis is metisofficial.medium.com. The official website for Metis is wemetis.com. Metis’ official Twitter account is @official_metis and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metis Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis believes in empowering individuals to attain their true potential through education. However, education is frequently underutilized due to difficulties of accessing education and students may not always have the right incentive to complete their education. Metis solves this issue by providing a direct economic incentive for users which is representative of the economic value to society that is not captured by the users themselves. Through Metis, students have a financial incentive to study and pick up skills that are in demand within society. These students learning and picking up skills that the industry is lacking can earn money while being educated.Metis enables this through its proof-of-work to mine a new MTS token. To gain MTS tokens, users will need to complete milestones in their online courses.The official Metis ticker is “MTS” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.