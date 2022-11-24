Mina (MINA) Market Capitalization Tops $416.34 Million

Mina (MINA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 24th. During the last week, Mina has traded up 0% against the dollar. One Mina coin can currently be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00003343 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mina has a total market cap of $416.34 million and $11.11 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Mina

Mina’s genesis date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 751,514,413 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 824,104,972 with 751,289,556.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.55086258 USD and is up 0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $13,151,416.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

