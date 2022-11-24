Mitsubishi Chemical Group (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) Trading 17.5% Higher

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 17.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.11 and last traded at $5.11. 418 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.66 and a 200-day moving average of $5.27.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, health care products, and other products in Japan and internationally. The company's performance products include specialty chemicals, functional food materials, inorganic materials, electronic and electrical components and products, molding and processed products, film and sheet products, synthetic paper and fiber, carbon fiber, equipment, instruments and systems, materials and products for industrial use, construction materials, civil engineering materials, aqua-related materials and products, leisure, sports, and daily goods.

