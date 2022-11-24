Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Research Coverage Started at Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Monday. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mobileye Global has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.27.
Mobileye Global Price Performance
NASDAQ MBLY opened at $29.31 on Monday. Mobileye Global has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $31.88.
Insider Activity
About Mobileye Global
Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mobileye Global (MBLY)
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.