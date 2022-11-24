Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Research Coverage Started at Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Monday. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mobileye Global has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.27.

NASDAQ MBLY opened at $29.31 on Monday. Mobileye Global has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $31.88.

About Mobileye Global

In other Mobileye Global news, CEO Amnon Shashua bought 476,191 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,011.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 476,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,000,011. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Safroadu Yeboah-Amankwah purchased 47,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $997,899.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,899. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Amnon Shashua bought 476,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,011.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,011. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.

