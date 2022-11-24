Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD)

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SRAD. Bank of America cut Sportradar Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Sportradar Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Sportradar Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Sportradar Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.82.

Sportradar Group Stock Performance

Shares of SRAD opened at $11.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.60. Sportradar Group has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $19.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRAD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,918,000. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,303,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,085 shares in the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sportradar Group by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,650,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Sportradar Group by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,785,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,354,000 after buying an additional 830,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Sportradar Group by 343.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 438,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after buying an additional 339,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

