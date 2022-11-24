Morgan Stanley Cuts REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Price Target to $50.00

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

RGNX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $47.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $41.43.

NASDAQ RGNX opened at $22.56 on Monday. REGENXBIO has a 1 year low of $18.69 and a 1 year high of $36.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $976.71 million, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.53.

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.20). REGENXBIO had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $26.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.77 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO will post -5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 2,400 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $72,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,087,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in REGENXBIO by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 74,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the 1st quarter worth $395,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 15,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

