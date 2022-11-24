Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS)

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $49.00 price objective on the casino operator’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Las Vegas Sands from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.33.

NYSE:LVS opened at $43.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.12. Las Vegas Sands has a 52-week low of $28.88 and a 52-week high of $48.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.68.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 46.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $599,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,146 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 8,429 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 149,960 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $5,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,107 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 98,474 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 11,120 shares during the last quarter. 39.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

