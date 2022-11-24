MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,327,172 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 258,822 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 4.13% of MSCI worth $1,371,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 8,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 412.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,287,000 after acquiring an additional 7,697 shares during the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSCI alerts:

Insider Activity at MSCI

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $3,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,157,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total value of $498,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,212,369.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $3,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,157,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSCI Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSCI. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $423.00 to $459.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of MSCI to $504.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $507.11.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI traded up $6.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $508.75. The stock had a trading volume of 269,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,825. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $376.41 and a 1 year high of $649.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $446.40 and its 200-day moving average is $443.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.06 and a beta of 1.10.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.22%.

MSCI Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.