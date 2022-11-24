MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Stock Position Cut by Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lessened its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,663 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in MSCI were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 178.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSCI shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $499.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of MSCI from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of MSCI to $504.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $423.00 to $459.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $507.11.

Shares of NYSE MSCI traded up $6.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $508.75. The company had a trading volume of 269,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,825. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $447.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $443.77. The company has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.06 and a beta of 1.10. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $376.41 and a 12-month high of $649.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.22%.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $3,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,157,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total transaction of $498,718.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,212,369.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $3,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,157,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

