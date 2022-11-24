Muncy Bank Financial (OTCMKTS:MYBF) Trading 1.2% Higher

Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYBF – Get Rating) traded up 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.50 and last traded at $41.50. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.01.

Muncy Bank Financial Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.53.

Muncy Bank Financial Company Profile



Muncy Bank Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Pennsylvania. It accepts savings, money market, and checking accounts, as well as demand, time, and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include mortgage, home equity, vehicle, commercial mortgages, personal, commercial equipment loans, as well as business and real estate loans.

Further Reading

