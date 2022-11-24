Nano (XNO) 1-Day Volume Hits $59.64 Million

Nano (XNO) traded down 21.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. Nano has a total market cap of $111.70 million and approximately $59.64 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nano has traded up 39.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Nano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.84 or 0.00005068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,541.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.71 or 0.00469796 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00025482 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00120018 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $136.15 or 0.00823103 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.39 or 0.00697603 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006042 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.79 or 0.00240523 BTC.

About Nano

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

