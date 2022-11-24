National Bankshares Boosts 5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Price Target to C$3.75

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on 5N Plus from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cormark boosted their target price on 5N Plus from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. National Bank Financial raised 5N Plus from a sec perform spec market wgt rating to an outperform spec market weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Desjardins raised 5N Plus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, 5N Plus presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$3.42.

5N Plus stock opened at C$3.18 on Monday. 5N Plus has a 52-week low of C$1.03 and a 52-week high of C$3.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.06. The company has a market cap of C$280.89 million and a P/E ratio of -55.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.70.

In other news, Director Luc Bertrand bought 60,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$151,628.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,153,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,378,194.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells semiconductors in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers low melting point alloys, semiconductor compounds and wafers, as well as various chemicals, and metals. It is also involved in manufacture of metallic powders for micro-electronic and manufacturing applications.

