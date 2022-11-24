National Bankshares Raises Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Price Target to C$5.50

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Capstone Copper from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight Capital cut their target price on Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Capstone Copper in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a buy rating and a C$5.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$4.75 to C$5.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Capstone Copper from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$6.15.

Capstone Copper Stock Performance

Shares of Capstone Copper stock opened at C$4.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.03 billion and a PE ratio of 10.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.09. Capstone Copper has a 12 month low of C$2.25 and a 12 month high of C$7.79.

About Capstone Copper

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

