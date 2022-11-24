Navellier & Associates Inc. Buys 1,751 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,991,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,438,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271,032 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,203,087 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,119,000 after purchasing an additional 261,887 shares during the period. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund now owns 367,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,871,000 after purchasing an additional 182,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 109,942.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 385,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,507,000 after purchasing an additional 384,797 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suncor Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SU traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,889,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,873,953. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $42.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.97. The company has a market cap of $48.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.31.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.3911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.80%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SU. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

About Suncor Energy

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Featured Stories

