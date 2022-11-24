Navellier & Associates Inc. Buys New Shares in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,228 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Imperial Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Imperial Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Imperial Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Imperial Oil by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,268 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Price Performance

Shares of IMO traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,661. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52-week low of $31.71 and a 52-week high of $58.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a PE ratio of 88.22, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.13. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. Equities analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.3226 per share. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 160.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IMO. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$73.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TD Securities downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.10.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Featured Articles

