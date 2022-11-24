Navellier & Associates Inc. Cuts Position in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Navellier & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned 0.16% of AdvanSix worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 42.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 434,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,529,000 after buying an additional 129,131 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 14.3% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 41,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 1.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 9.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the second quarter valued at about $583,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ASIX. Piper Sandler set a $52.00 target price on AdvanSix in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

AdvanSix Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE ASIX traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.95. 75,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,787. AdvanSix Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $57.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.78.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $478.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.47 million. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 8.23%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AdvanSix Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

AdvanSix Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is 10.49%.

Insider Transactions at AdvanSix

In other news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of AdvanSix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $32,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,752.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $106,770. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

