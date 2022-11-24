Navellier & Associates Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vista Energy were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 171,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Energy in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 39.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 5,966 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vista Energy in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vista Energy in the first quarter worth about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VIST traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 736,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 2.33. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $14.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.61.

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets are located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 183, 100 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 181.6 MMBOE.

