Navellier & Associates Inc. Increases Holdings in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,954 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,972 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned about 0.06% of Costamare worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Costamare by 44.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 147,952 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 45,674 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Costamare by 149.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 77,069 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 46,200 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Costamare by 0.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 154,540 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in Costamare by 65.4% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 25,726 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 10,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new position in Costamare during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,286,000. 48.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CMRE traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.80. The stock had a trading volume of 466,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.44. Costamare Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $18.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 20th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 19th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.56%.

Several brokerages have commented on CMRE. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Costamare from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, it had a fleet of 76 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 557,400 twenty-foot equivalent units and 45 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 2,435,500 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

