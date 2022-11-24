Navellier & Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth about $498,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth about $502,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 36.0% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 76,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 20,173 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth about $550,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 71.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 111,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 46,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

ASO traded up $1.20 on Thursday, reaching $52.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,584,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,349. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.57. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.58. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $52.34.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 44.64%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, SVP Heather A. Davis sold 6,307 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $272,020.91. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,798,674.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Heather A. Davis sold 6,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $272,020.91. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,798,674.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 112,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $5,427,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,422,839.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,407 shares of company stock valued at $5,704,626. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.70.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile

(Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.