Navellier & Associates Inc. Purchases 30,595 Shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) by 64.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 78,150 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 30,595 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Golden Ocean Group were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Regent Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 38.66% of the company’s stock.

Golden Ocean Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of GOGL stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.71. 2,458,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,849,995. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.33. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $16.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Golden Ocean Group Cuts Dividend

Golden Ocean Group ( NASDAQ:GOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The shipping company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 47.96% and a return on equity of 29.95%. The company had revenue of $250.04 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on GOGL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

