Neblio Hits 24-Hour Volume of $37.71 Million (NEBL)

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 18.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. Over the last seven days, Neblio has traded 32.8% higher against the dollar. Neblio has a total market cap of $37.31 million and approximately $37.71 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.90 or 0.00011430 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Neblio

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. It was first traded on August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,672,267 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Neblio Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

