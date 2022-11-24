Neo Lithium (OTCMKTS:NTTHF) Shares Up 0.4%

Neo Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:NTTHF – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.12 and last traded at $5.10. 67,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 145,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.08.

Neo Lithium Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.10.

Neo Lithium Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Neo Lithium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It focuses on lithium salar and brine reservoir complex in Catamarca Province, Argentina. The company was founded on January 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neo Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.