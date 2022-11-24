Neo (NEO) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $24.39 Million

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. One Neo coin can now be bought for $6.86 or 0.00041338 BTC on popular exchanges. Neo has a market capitalization of $484.21 million and approximately $24.39 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Neo has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
Neo Coin Profile
NEO is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The official message board for Neo is medium.com/neo-smart-economy. Neo’s official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neo is https://reddit.com/r/neo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Neo is neo.org.
Neo Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.
