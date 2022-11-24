Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin Buys 3,101 Shares

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Rating) Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin bought 3,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $21,396.90. Following the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 188,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,896.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NML opened at $7.06 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $7.46.
Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0584 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -227.59%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund
About Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund
Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund (NML)
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.