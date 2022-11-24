Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin Buys 3,101 Shares

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Rating) Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin bought 3,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $21,396.90. Following the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 188,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,896.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NML opened at $7.06 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $7.46.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0584 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -227.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund

About Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 29.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $489,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 161.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 167,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 103,736 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 40.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 800,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after purchasing an additional 229,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $374,000.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

