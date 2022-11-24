Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.56.

NWL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Newell Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet cut Newell Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Newell Brands from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Newell Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newell Brands news, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $1,204,324.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 953,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,096,220.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $1,204,324.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 953,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,096,220.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $908,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,691 shares in the company, valued at $194,255.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newell Brands

Newell Brands Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWL. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 36,251,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,138,000 after acquiring an additional 7,908,772 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,883,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,290 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,045,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,243 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 254.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,610,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,398,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,465 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NWL opened at $13.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.33 and its 200-day moving average is $17.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Newell Brands has a twelve month low of $12.24 and a twelve month high of $26.45.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 69.17%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

See Also

