NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Guardian Capital Advisors LP

Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,797 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its position in shares of NIKE by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 900.0% during the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on NIKE from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

NIKE Price Performance

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $0.68 on Thursday, reaching $106.65. 3,873,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,402,546. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.17 and its 200-day moving average is $105.11. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $173.37.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. NIKE’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

