NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Director Christina Carroll Acquires 10,483 Shares

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Rating) Director Christina Carroll purchased 10,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $20,232.19. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 91,231 shares in the company, valued at $176,075.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NNBR stock remained flat at $1.95 on Thursday. 197,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,047. The firm has a market cap of $85.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.79. NN, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $5.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.53.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NN in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies. It operates through two segments, Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for general industrial and automotive end markets.
