NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Director Christina Carroll Acquires 10,483 Shares

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Rating) Director Christina Carroll purchased 10,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $20,232.19. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 91,231 shares in the company, valued at $176,075.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NN Price Performance

Shares of NNBR stock remained flat at $1.95 on Thursday. 197,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,047. The firm has a market cap of $85.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.79. NN, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $5.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Get NN alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NN in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of NN

About NN

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NNBR. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of NN by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,153,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after acquiring an additional 156,900 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in NN during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NN by 1.6% during the third quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 4,139,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of NN by 26.1% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,450,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Corre Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NN by 1.2% in the third quarter. Corre Partners Management LLC now owns 5,488,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,385,000 after buying an additional 62,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies. It operates through two segments, Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for general industrial and automotive end markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.