NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.49. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.34, with a volume of 228,055 shares trading hands.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $4.59 million, a PE ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 3.47.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Jeffrey Kunin sold 291,368 shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.16, for a total value of $46,618.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 208,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,381.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare and skincare products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.
