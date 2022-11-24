NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.49. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.34, with a volume of 228,055 shares trading hands.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.59 million, a PE ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 3.47.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeffrey Kunin sold 291,368 shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.16, for a total value of $46,618.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 208,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,381.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 260.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 163,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 118,099 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 201,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 73,500 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare and skincare products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

