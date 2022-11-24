NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NBY opened at $2.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.28. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $20.65.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare and skincare products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

