Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Guardian Capital Advisors LP

Guardian Capital Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 168.8% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the first quarter worth $43,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 44.2% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Novartis from CHF 81 to CHF 78 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.45.

Shares of NVS stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,183,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,267,723. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $74.09 and a 12 month high of $94.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.38 and its 200 day moving average is $83.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

