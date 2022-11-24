Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share (NYSE:NUS)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 23rd. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser expects that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nu Skin Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is $2.57 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on NUS. StockNews.com raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of NUS stock opened at $38.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 52.08 and a beta of 1.22. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $56.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 208.11%.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $36,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,641.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $36,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,641.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO James D. Thomas sold 1,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total transaction of $62,782.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,575.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,602 shares of company stock worth $173,532. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the third quarter worth $339,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 185.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 54,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 35,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,466,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,906,000 after buying an additional 305,539 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 220.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 29,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

