NXM (NXM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $257.70 Million

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. One NXM token can currently be bought for $39.08 or 0.00236634 BTC on popular exchanges. NXM has a market capitalization of $257.70 million and approximately $1,263.15 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NXM has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NXM alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,515.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010481 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00007789 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00037389 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00039941 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006048 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00021694 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003781 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM is a token. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 39.5298471 USD and is up 3.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,277.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.