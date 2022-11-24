O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 17,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MOO traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $92.12. The company had a trading volume of 44,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,813. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.57. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 52-week low of $80.50 and a 52-week high of $109.19.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

