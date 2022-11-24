O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 289.7% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

VDE traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $128.97. 433,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,336,904. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.58. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $132.63.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

