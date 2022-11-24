O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Has $495,000 Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Blackstone Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 669.7% in the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 21,427,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $405,200,000 after acquiring an additional 18,643,966 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,448,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $309,191,000 after purchasing an additional 9,471,502 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 199.3% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,942,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $150,186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288,215 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,705,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,290,641 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,690,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910,495 shares during the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KMI stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $18.65. The stock had a trading volume of 9,669,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,366,396. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $20.20. The firm has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.98.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 13.20%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 100.91%.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KMI. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.38.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

