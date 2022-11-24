O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Lowers Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lowered its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.7% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 45,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.3% in the second quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 188,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,130,000 after acquiring an additional 12,913 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 418,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,219,000 after acquiring an additional 8,149 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the second quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 17.7% in the second quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Insider Activity

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,517,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,538. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,517,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,538. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,209 shares of company stock worth $9,708,325. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PG traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $146.45. 4,296,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,557,472. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.59 and its 200 day moving average is $140.37.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.26%.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

