O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Purchases 1,216 Shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the quarter. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc owned about 0.14% of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 105.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 584,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,575,000 after purchasing an additional 300,251 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 23.6% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 82,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 15,768 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 31,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PFXF stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,776. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.14. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a one year low of $16.23 and a one year high of $21.98.

