O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Reduces Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for approximately 1.1% of O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth $25,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 67.9% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $615.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $703.92.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

BlackRock Stock Up 0.4 %

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total value of $3,054,969.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,860 shares of company stock worth $44,060,191. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK stock traded up $2.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $736.32. 489,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,947. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $939.41. The stock has a market cap of $110.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $630.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $642.49.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.82. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 29.84%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.88 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 53.79%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

