O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Reduces Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lessened its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Blackstone makes up about 4.6% of O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $5,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BX. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 421.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total value of $5,360,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 355,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,134,382.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $154,322.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 858,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,912,561.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total transaction of $5,360,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 355,698 shares in the company, valued at $38,134,382.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,203,671 shares of company stock worth $207,047,536. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Blackstone Stock Up 0.8 %

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.10.

Shares of Blackstone stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,511,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,888,748. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.54 and a 1-year high of $149.51.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.70%.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

