O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Trims Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc trimmed its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,883 shares during the quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

PAVE stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,763 shares. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.11.

