O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Trims Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 781,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,256,000 after purchasing an additional 12,291,440 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $395,027,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $251,397,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $5,748,000. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $180,650,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

GLD stock traded up $1.01 on Thursday, hitting $163.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,167,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,833,930. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.86. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

