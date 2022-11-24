Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Oak Street Health from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Oak Street Health from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Oak Street Health from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Argus started coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Oak Street Health from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oak Street Health presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.87.
Oak Street Health Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE OSH opened at $19.22 on Monday. Oak Street Health has a 52 week low of $13.29 and a 52 week high of $35.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.29 and its 200 day moving average is $22.40.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oak Street Health
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Oak Street Health by 59.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Oak Street Health by 36.4% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 13,156 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Oak Street Health in the first quarter worth approximately $556,000. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its holdings in Oak Street Health by 18.2% in the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 225,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,051,000 after purchasing an additional 34,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Oak Street Health by 7.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 113,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Oak Street Health Company Profile
Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.
