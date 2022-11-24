Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) PT Lowered to $3.00 at Cowen

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Cowen from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on OTLY. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $3.43 to $3.30 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oatly Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of 7.82.

Oatly Group stock opened at 1.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 2.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of 3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $946.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.69. Oatly Group has a 12-month low of 1.58 and a 12-month high of 10.23.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oatly Group by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,215,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 251,041 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Oatly Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,038,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Oatly Group by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 252,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 33,154 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Oatly Group by 449.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,148,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after buying an additional 1,757,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC lifted its position in Oatly Group by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

