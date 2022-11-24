Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) PT Lowered to $3.00 at Cowen

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Cowen from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on OTLY. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $3.43 to $3.30 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oatly Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of 7.82.
Oatly Group Trading Down 4.2 %
Oatly Group stock opened at 1.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 2.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of 3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $946.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.69. Oatly Group has a 12-month low of 1.58 and a 12-month high of 10.23.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oatly Group
Oatly Group Company Profile
Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oatly Group (OTLY)
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.