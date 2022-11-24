Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 7,026 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $9,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 73.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total transaction of $10,046,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 858,861 shares in the company, valued at $269,639,410.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.25.

NASDAQ:ODFL traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $297.03. The company had a trading volume of 593,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,284. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.31 and a 12-month high of $373.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.95.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.28%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

