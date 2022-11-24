onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Stake Lifted by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 201.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 284,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 189,919 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in onsemi were worth $14,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of onsemi by 14.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in onsemi by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 16,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of onsemi by 7.4% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of onsemi by 35.3% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of onsemi by 2.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 119,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

Get onsemi alerts:

Insider Activity at onsemi

In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $143,569.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,537.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

onsemi Stock Performance

ON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of onsemi from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on onsemi from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on onsemi from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on onsemi to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of onsemi in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.89.

Shares of ON opened at $74.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.95 and its 200-day moving average is $62.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. onsemi has a 12 month low of $44.76 and a 12 month high of $77.28.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.14. onsemi had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 43.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that onsemi will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About onsemi

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.