Opsens Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share (TSE:OPS)

Opsens Inc. (TSE:OPS – Get Rating) – Raymond James issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Opsens in a report released on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser expects that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Opsens’ current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Opsens’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Opsens Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of TSE OPS opened at C$2.01 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.39. Opsens has a 12 month low of C$1.55 and a 12 month high of C$3.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$218.63 million and a PE ratio of -34.07.

About Opsens

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the coronary artery stenosis market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

