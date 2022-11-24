OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd Makes New Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,696 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,000. Tesla comprises about 3.9% of OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Tesla by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 136,624 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $147,226,000 after purchasing an additional 25,839 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Tesla by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,412 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Tesla by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,781 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 43.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $137.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $390.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

Tesla Stock Up 7.8 %

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $1,127,212.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,946,838.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $1,127,212.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,777 shares in the company, valued at $57,946,838.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 4,400,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.63, for a total transaction of $843,172,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,617,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,393,668,494.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 14,119,001 shares of company stock worth $2,874,560,178. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $183.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.18 and a 52 week high of $402.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $231.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

