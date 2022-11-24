Orbler (ORBR) Price Up 64.9% Over Last Week

Orbler (ORBR) traded 43.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 24th. In the last seven days, Orbler has traded up 64.9% against the U.S. dollar. Orbler has a total market cap of $3.42 billion and approximately $5.17 million worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbler token can currently be purchased for $16.84 or 0.00101910 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,418.68 or 0.08561513 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.56 or 0.00480108 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,881.09 or 0.29456587 BTC.

Orbler Token Profile

Orbler’s genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbler’s official website is orbler.io. Orbler’s official message board is medium.com/@orbler.

Buying and Selling Orbler

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbler should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

