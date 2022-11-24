Orchid (OXT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.64 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. During the last week, Orchid has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. One Orchid token can now be bought for about $0.0785 or 0.00000478 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $54.20 million and $1.64 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,412.28 or 0.99987092 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010550 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00006547 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00037618 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00040125 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006064 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00021815 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.71 or 0.00235852 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000137 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.08118919 USD and is up 1.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $3,068,832.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

