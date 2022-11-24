O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.49, for a total value of $2,126,225.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,994.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $850.82 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $562.90 and a 12 month high of $855.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $762.55 and a 200-day moving average of $699.05. The company has a market capitalization of $53.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.50 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.07 EPS. Analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of O'Reilly Automotive

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORLY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. MKM Partners raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive to $865.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $819.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,375,000 after acquiring an additional 13,070 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More

